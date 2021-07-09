Cancel
Markets

Form 4 AMYRIS, INC. For: Jul 07 Filed by: Melo John

 6 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Shares sold to satisfy the Reporting Person's tax withholding obligation upon vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs)...

Markets

Form 4 Natera, Inc. For: Jul 13 Filed by: Rabinowitz Matthew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents the partial vesting and settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"), starting April 13, 2019. 2. Each...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Applied Therapeutics For: Jul 13 Filed by: Perfetti Riccardo

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Business

Form 4 Apollo Global Management For: Jul 13 Filed by: HARRIS JOSHUA

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Markets

Form 4 Lightning eMotors, Inc. For: Jul 13 Filed by: Dinu Raluca

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer, 17,167 of such RSUs vest as follows: 1/3 will vest...
Economy

Form 4 Four Corners Property For: Jul 15 Filed by: Tennican Elizabeth

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Economy

Form 4 EXP World Holdings, Inc. For: Jul 13 Filed by: Gesing Jason

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Markets

Form 4 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: FALLON LYNNETTE C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The shares are restricted stock and...
Markets

Form 4 PPG INDUSTRIES INC For: Jul 15 Filed by: Liebert Rebecca B.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The security converts to common stock on a one-for-one basis. 2. After termination of employment with PPG. 3. Total of all phantom stock units held by the...
Markets

Form 4 AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. For: Jul 15 Filed by: Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Stocks

Form 4 Lovesac Co For: Jul 12 Filed by: VANDERBECK SUNNY

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Markets

Form 4 AltC Acquisition Corp. For: Jul 12 Filed by: M. Klein Associates, Inc.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Medical & Biotech

Form 4 PMV Pharmaceuticals, For: Jul 13 Filed by: NASR KHALED

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Markets

Form 6-K Macro Bank Inc. For: Jul 15

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of registrant’s principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F o Indicate by check mark...
Markets

Form 4 Zedge, Inc. For: Jul 09 Filed by: GHERMEZIAN MARK

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Consists of fully vested shares of Restricted Stock. Joyce J. Mason, by Power of Attorney 07/14/2021. ** Signature of Reporting...
Markets

Form SC TO-I/A BBX Capital, Inc. Filed by: BBX Capital, Inc.

TENDER OFFER STATEMENT UNDER SECTION 14(d)(1) OR 13(e)(1) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. BBX Capital, Inc. (Name of Subject Company (Issuer)) BBX Capital, Inc. (Names of Filing...
Economy

Form 4 U.S. WELL SERVICES, INC. For: Jul 12 Filed by: THRC Management, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. THRC Holdings LP ("Holdings"), a Texas limited partnership, directly holds the securities of the Issuer. THRC Management, LLC ("Management") a Texas limited liability company, as General Partner of Holdings, has exclusive voting and investment power over the shares of Issuer's Common Stock held by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Dan H. Wilks, as sole Manager of Management, together with his spouse, Staci Wilks, who share the same household, may be deemed to exercise voting and investment power over the securities directly owned by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all equity securities reported herein except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interest therein, and the filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that any such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any equity securities covered by this Form 4.
Markets

Form 3 Blend Labs, Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: Chen Gerald C.

1. Each share of Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will convert into Class A Common Stock immediately prior to the completion of the Issuer's initial public offering of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. 2. Immediately prior to the...
Markets

Form 3 Erasca, Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: Hambleton Julie

1. 25% of the shares subject to the option vest on March 16, 2022, the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date, and 1/48th of the shares subject to the option vest monthly thereafter. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Economy

Form 4 TELOS CORP For: Jul 12 Filed by: WOOD EMMETT J.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Markets

Form 4 BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 14 Filed by: PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

