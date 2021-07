As the Delta variant rapidly spreads, US hotspots have seen climbing cases — and an expert warns a “surprising amount” of Covid-19 deaths could soon follow. The US is averaging about 19,455 new cases over the last seven days, a 47% increase from the week prior, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And a third of those, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said, come from five hotspots: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada.