England may have failed to win Euro 2020 but this was still their best showing at a major international tournament since 1966.Gareth Southgate’s side showed their tactical versatility, smart game management and defensive solidity on their way to the penalty shootout defeat in Sunday’s final against Italy.Three players – Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker – have been named in Uefa’s official team of the tournament after their eye-catching displays.Others like Jordan Pickford and Luke Shaw also deserve credit, though several of their teammates would have been hoping to hit better form.Here, The Independent rates every member of...