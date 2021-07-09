Team USA Basketball: The Road to Tokyo 2020
Fans will have a number of opportunities to check out both the Men’s and Women’s National Teams as Team USA Basketball prepares for Tokyo. Most games will air on NBCSN but one women’s game will air on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The men’s team is looking for their 16th gold medal while the women are looking for their ninth gold. Coverage begins Saturday, July 10 when the USA Basketball men’s team takes on Nigeria at 8 PM ET on NBCSN. In total, there will be five men’s games and two women’s games televised. This is the most pre-Olympic coverage of the basketball teams heading into the Olympics.www.solzyatthemovies.com
Comments / 0