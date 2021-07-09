Team USA Basketball: The Road to Tokyo 2020

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFans will have a number of opportunities to check out both the Men’s and Women’s National Teams as Team USA Basketball prepares for Tokyo. Most games will air on NBCSN but one women’s game will air on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The men’s team is looking for their 16th gold medal while the women are looking for their ninth gold. Coverage begins Saturday, July 10 when the USA Basketball men’s team takes on Nigeria at 8 PM ET on NBCSN. In total, there will be five men’s games and two women’s games televised. This is the most pre-Olympic coverage of the basketball teams heading into the Olympics.

NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Had A 2-Word Message For Team USA

It sounds like Kevin Durant is ready to be the leader of Team USA this summer. On Wednesday, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had nothing but praise for the former MVP’s leadership skills. After the second day of Team USA camp, Beal told reporters that this year’s squad looks up...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 best players to fill Bradley Beal’s Team USA roster spot

With Bradley Beal now in health and safety protocols and set to miss the rest of USA basketball’s scrimmages and the Olympics, there’s now a void to fill on the USA roster. Given how vital a role he played on the team, this is a huge blow to a USA squad that is looking to win their fourth straight Olympic gold medal.
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Baton Rouge, LALSUSports.net

Dobson Begins Journey in Tokyo with Team USA

BATON ROUGE – LSU softball assistant coach Howard Dobson begins his journey at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as a member of the coaching staff for the top-ranked USA Softball National Team. Dobson has been a part of the women’s national team program since 2012, which includes nine appearances in...
Baseballdallassun.com

Team USA names experienced roster for Tokyo Games

USA Baseball named its 24-man roster for the Olympics Games in Tokyo on Friday, with 14 players taking major league experience into the six-team tournament. The United States squad even has Winter Olympics experience with former short-track speed skater Eddy Alvarez named as an infielder. Alvarez, who participated in the 2014 Winter Olympics, played 12 games with the Miami Marlins last season and is currently a minor leaguer in the team's system.
BasketballFOX Sports

2021 WNBA All-Star Game: Top moments from Team USA vs. Team WNBA

Team USA and Team WNBA put on a spectacular performance at the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game – but it was the ladies in orange who came out on top. In honor of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, the WNBA took a brand new approach to the 2021 All-Star Game, having the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team face off against a team of non-Olympic WNBA All-Stars. (Team USA opens Olympic group play in Tokyo on July 27 against Nigeria.)
NBASportsnet.ca

AP source: USA adds Johnson, McGee to replace Beal, Love on Olympic roster

Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a right calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster. Veteran centre JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man Olympics roster, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the additions had not been announced.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland promoted to USA Basketball National Team for pre-Olympic exhibitions

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Darius Garland’s week in Las Vegas, training with the USA Basketball National Team ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, got even better Friday night. Garland, who was originally part of the 17-player Select Team -- a group of up-and-comers chosen to help help the Senior Team prepare for major international competition -- received a promotion and will take part in five Olympic tune-ups. The Americans are currently shorthanded, awaiting the arrivals of Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday -- all of whom committed to participate in the Games once the NBA Finals conclude.
BasketballDaily Californian

It’ll be okay – Team USA Basketball will do just fine

After the announcement of Team USA Basketball’s roster for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the divisive NBA community can agree on one thing: It’s far from the country’s best. In 1992, the U.S. “Dream Team” consisted of 11 future Hall of Famers, including players such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. In 2012, the U.S. roster was led by some of the most skilled athletes the world had ever seen, including the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal’s wife: Kamiah Adams-Beal

Bradley’s Beal basketball career is one that has taken off in a major way in recent seasons. After being drafted No. 3 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft, it wasn’t until 2018 when Beal would get some of the recognition he deserved by making his first NBA all-star team. He has since been an all-star again in 2019 and 2021. At just age 28, Beal is known as one of the best scorers in the game and while he’s always been with the Wizards, rumors have constantly circulated about him eventually ending up elsewhere, with a bigger contender.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: USA Basketball to promote Select Team players for exhibition game

Tim Reynolds: Gregg Popovich says USA Basketball will promote some players from the USA Select Team for Saturday night’s exhibition in Las Vegas against Nigeria. KC Johnson: USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich on Zach LaVine: "He's somebody who really wanted to do this. His physical skills are abundant and obvious. . . . He's willing to do anything we ask him to do."
NBAJanesville Gazette

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart departs USA Basketball Select Team early with injury

Detroit Pistons rookie big man Isaiah Stewart was one of 17 young players selected to the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team, which trained with the USA Basketball Men's National Team in Las Vegas from Tuesday-Friday. Unfortunately, Stewart's time in Vegas was cut short. Stewart suffered an ankle injury Thursday and...
Basketballillinoisnewsnow.com

Team USA Men’s Basketball loses to Australia, second straight loss

(LAS VEGAS) — The USA Men’s Olympic basketball team lost to Australia 91-83 in Las Vegas Monday night. It was the second straight loss for the team after losing to Nigeria 90-87 on Saturday. Entering into Saturday’s game, Team USA was 54-2 since 1992 when professionals started playing. Team USA...
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Rose Apologizes After Saying Kevin Love Made USA Olympic Team Due to 'Tokenism'

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized for comments he made about Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love being part of Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Last Thursday on Jalen & Jacoby, Rose said, "Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism. Don't be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America."

