WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage this morning across portions of northeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas, ahead of an upper level wave. Intense rainfall rates may lead to localized flash flooding.