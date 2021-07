I love movies. I appreciate the suspension of disbelief and just immersing myself into a fictional story. After the movie is over, though—when I have time to think about it more and consider how incredulous some of the scenes were—I admittedly question the science or physics of some movies. People get thrown through walls and get up to continue fighting, but they get bonked on the head with a beer bottle and they’re unconscious for an hour. If, like me, you also wonder about such things, you will love the YouTube series “Could You Survive the Movies,” currently in its second season.