Monster Hunter Stories 2 Free In-Game Item Pack Now Available

By Kevin Knezevic
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out now on Nintendo Switch and PC, and to celebrate its launch, Capcom is giving away a free bundle of in-game items. The free Launch Starter Pack includes a handful of healing items and charms to help get your adventure started. Once...

