Dunwoody, GA

Reporter’s Week in Review

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers
 6 days ago
In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page .

Editor’s Note

It was a short work week, but we stayed busy.

Filed in the “wow, that’s weird” category, an African wildcat that was apparently someone’s housepet got loose and was later caught in Brookhaven.

Reporter Sammie Purcell did a thorough piece about allegations brought against a Dunwoody substance abuse facility.

We also learned that the “Disco Kroger” will bow out , as it’s not part of planned renovation at a Buckhead shopping center.

And, Reporter Newspapers publisher Keith Pepper and I were featured on the “What’s Up Dunwoody” podcast. Listen to it here .

We hope you are having a great summer!

Brooks Curry will represent Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Picture by Jack Spitser, courtesy of Amy Curry.

TOP STORY

Dunwoody native heads to the Olympics

A local swimmer is taking on his next challenge – the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Brooks Curry, a 20-year-old Dunwoody native, has qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in the men’s 100-meter freestyle. Unfortunately, his family won’t get to watch in person, as this week Olympics organizers banned spectators amid rising COVID-19 cases in Japan. Read more.

Renderings of a planned renovation at the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center, now home to the “Disco Kroger.”

REAL ESTATE

Music stops for ‘Disco Kroger’

Buckhead’s “Disco Kroger” shopping center is losing its landmark anchor tenant. A renovation planned for the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center will demolish the grocery store and build another one. Read more.

The display at the large tree at the Delmont Drive townhomes over the Independence Day weekend. (Special/Nellyn Van Os)

BUCKHEAD

Marked for removal by luxury home plan, a tree gets a rescue display

A large tree marked for removal by a controversial Buckhead development was decorated over the Independence Day weekend with a protest display calling for it to be saved. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Legal challenge to Democratic victory heads to Georgia Supreme Court

Dunwoody hospital alleges local drug treatment center is not adhering to license

Scenes from the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

Tasting event Food That Rocks returns in September

Homebuilder proposes another Garden Hills project

Novelis relocating HQ to Phipps Plaza project

Group raises $125K for new Community Assistance Center facility

The post Reporter’s Week in Review appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

‘Black Panther’ marks return of Movies by Moonlight to City Springs

Movies by Moonlight returns to the Green at City Springs on Aug. 6 with a showing of “Black Panther” after Leadership Sandy Springs’ plans for last year were canceled due to the pandemic. The free Friday night movies will be shown on a 30-foot inflatable screen positioned near the City Springs stage at 1 Galambos […] The post ‘Black Panther’ marks return of Movies by Moonlight to City Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta Senior Life – Weekly Newsletter

Here is the Atlanta Senior Life weekly newsletter. You can sign-up to get this in your inbox every Sunday at 7 a.m. Visit our Newsletters page for more information. Easy like Sunday morning July 11 — Happy Sunday from Atlanta Senior Life.  🎾 The Gentlemen’s Finals of The Championships at the All England Club (aka Wimbledon) is […] The post Atlanta Senior Life – Weekly Newsletter appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Editor’s Note: Reporter Newspapers featured on local podcast

Reporter Newspapers was recently featured on the “What’s Up Dunwoody” podcast, hosted by Matthew Weber and Justin Dike. “We’ve got a bright future,” said Keith Pepper, publisher of Springs Publishing, the parent company of Reporter Newspapers. Pepper bought the papers at the end of 2020. Listen to the podcast here. The post Editor’s Note: Reporter Newspapers featured on local podcast appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Thank You for the wonderful Dunwoody 4th of July Parade!

No words can express the wonderful day we had in Dunwoody on July 5th, 2021! A special thank you to our Presenting Sponsors: Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Reporter Newspapers. Standing ovation to all our sponsors. This parade cannot function without your support. The parade committee, what a superb job: Matt Weber, Connie Cavanaugh, Bob Fiscella, […] The post Thank You for the wonderful Dunwoody 4th of July Parade! appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Marked for removal by Buckhead luxury home plan, a tree gets a rescue display

A large tree marked for removal by a controversial Buckhead development was decorated over the Independence Day weekend with a protest display calling for it to be saved. The tree stands on Delmont Drive in Garden Hills across from the Atlanta International School’s rear entrance. Apparently an oak well over a century old, it had […] The post Marked for removal by Buckhead luxury home plan, a tree gets a rescue display appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Scenes from the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

The Dunwoody 4th of July Parade, presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and Reporter Newspapers, returned to the community after a year off due to the pandemic. Photographer Cameren E. Rogers captured the crowd. The post Scenes from the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Starting Fresh: A driven entrepreneur explores CBD

For many years, Geoffrey Levy has made his living with his South Sea pearl business. His business has taken him all around the world as he sold the high-quality Australian, Tahitian and Indonesian pearls to jewelers, wholesalers and manufacturers. Now a metro Atlanta resident, Levy was born in Zimbabwe (Rhodesia at the time) and came […] The post Starting Fresh: A driven entrepreneur explores CBD appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Black bear caught with help of Sandy Springs Fire Department

A small black bear that spent three weeks roaming Sandy Springs was caught in a neighborhood along Heards Ferry Road on Thursday afternoon and was headed to north Georgia on Friday, July 2. “We believe this bear is the same bear we’ve heard reports for about three weeks. The beer has been in the Sandy […] The post Black bear caught with help of Sandy Springs Fire Department appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven appoints new arts and culture commission members

The Brookhaven City Council has appointed nine members to its new arts commission.  The council adopted a master plan to further the development of the arts in Brookhaven in October of 2019. One of the first steps in implementing the master plan was the creation of the Brookhaven Arts and Culture Commission, which the council […] The post Brookhaven appoints new arts and culture commission members appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Designer Q&A: Buckhead’s Whitney Ray likes a bit of drama

Interior designer Whitney Ray will admit she likes a bit of drama. “You can count on my selections centering around modern-leaning pieces with some antiques peppered in for character,” said the principal of Buckhead-based design firm Wyeth Ray Interiors, located on East Paces Ferry Road. “I like a little bit of edge and what I […] The post Designer Q&A: Buckhead’s Whitney Ray likes a bit of drama appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Mediterranean restaurant Cava planned for Peachtree Battle

A new fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is planned for Buckhead’s Peachtree Battle neighborhood. Cava is coming to 2333 Peachtree Rd., according to a permit filed in Atlanta. It would replace the Zoe’s Kitchen at the Peachtree Battle shopping center, which is anchored by a Publix grocery store. The buildout for the restaurant could cost $175,000, according […] The post Mediterranean restaurant Cava planned for Peachtree Battle appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs joins other Fulton cities to ask voters for TSPLOST renewal

Officials with Fulton County and 12 cities including Sandy Springs are one vote away from getting a transportation sales tax renewal referendum before the voters on the Nov. 2 ballot. Fulton County voters in 2016 had approved the Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), a 0.75-cent sales tax for transportation projects. Now, officials want […] The post Sandy Springs joins other Fulton cities to ask voters for TSPLOST renewal appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Virtual public meetings to be a lasting pandemic legacy as emergency order ends

Virtual government meetings are set to become a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic long after a state emergency order enabling them ends, as the public demand for the increased accessibility and transparency continues. The City of Sandy Springs and citizen-review groups in Buckhead are among the previously in-person-only bodies that say they intend to […] The post Virtual public meetings to be a lasting pandemic legacy as emergency order ends appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Collective Soul joins Brookhaven block party

The Georgia rock band Collective Soul will be the Friday headliner for Brookhaven’s summer block party on July 30 and 31.  The city announced the event, called the Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party, at its May 4 City Council meeting. Collective Soul will play July 30, joining the likes of Rick Springfield, The Amy Ray […] The post Collective Soul joins Brookhaven block party appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Parade guide: Special guests

Sophia Choi, Channel 2 Action News AnchorSophia Choi anchors Channel 2 Action News Saturday and Sunday AM and is a general assignment reporter. Doug Turnbull, WSB Traffic ReporterDoug Turnbull is the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB and is also known as the Gridlock Guy. He hosts a traffic podcast […] The post Parade guide: Special guests appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs resident realizing dreams on MasterChef show

Sandy Springs resident and local animal trainer Alejandro Valdivia is showing his passion for cooking on competition television show MasterChef.  Valdivia has made it through the first elimination challenge and will compete again on the Wednesday, June 30 episode with pastry chef Sherry Yard. The show, which airs on Fox, will announce a winner in […] The post Sandy Springs resident realizing dreams on MasterChef show appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Georgia StatePosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Worth Knowing: The story behind Georgia’s largest 4th of July parade

Dunwoody’s 4th of July parade is the largest Independence Day parade in Georgia. Except for 2020, when COVID canceled it, cheering fans have lined both sides of its 2.7-mile route along Mt. Vernon Road every year for the past 30 years. In 2019, it attracted more than 2,500 participants and 35,000 spectators from a wide […] The post Worth Knowing: The story behind Georgia’s largest 4th of July parade appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Starting Fresh: A career of silver service

In her “original” career, Mary Ellen Moseley – who goes by MeM or Miss MeM – worked as an administrator / bookkeeper for Dick Hagman Associates, her husband’s manufacturing rep business. “In 1972, we were one of the first Swarovski Crystal representatives in the U.S.,” she said. “We had a showroom in the Dallas Trade […] The post Starting Fresh: A career of silver service appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

American restaurant 5Church plans Buckhead location

A modern American restaurant planned for Buckhead will feature an enclosed sunroom overlooking Peachtree Road. 5Church Atlanta on Friday announced it would expand to Buckhead, taking over the former Sage Woodfire Tavern space at 3379 Peachtree Rd. 5Church currently has one Atlanta location at Midtown’s Colony Square. The new location...
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Black bear ‘causing quite the stir’ in Sandy Springs

A young black bear is “causing quite the stir” in Sandy Springs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Over the past day, the DNR has received 10 reports of the bear, said Kaitlin Goode, head of the organization’s Urban Wildlife Program. “He seems to be bouncing around,” she said, adding the bear […] The post Black bear ‘causing quite the stir’ in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

