When Emily gets excited about a product and HIGHLY recommends it, like most of you, we are equally as excited and curious to try it! I mean after all, we were fans of Em before we were employees:) So when Emily got her hands on The Mermade Hair Waver which is essentially is a 2021 modern-day crimper (but wildly better) I think all of us secretly were scheming to get our hands on one. But Em, being the extremely generous boss that she is, beat us to the punch and offered to pay for us to try one (there are a couple of brands that have them) so we could do a fun post about it. And guess what? This is that fun post! So here are our real deal reviews.