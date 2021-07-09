Cancel
Gigantic diamond sells for $12M in cryptocurrency at Sotheby’s auction

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flawless 101.38-carat diamond was sold at auction for more than $12.2 million in cryptocurrency Friday, making it the most expensive piece of jewelry ever peddled through crypto, according to Sotheby’s. The massive diamond, called “The Key 10138,” was sold in Hong Kong to an unidentified private collector, said the...

nypost.com

