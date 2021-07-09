Gigantic diamond sells for $12M in cryptocurrency at Sotheby’s auction

In the last year, the global economy has seen an influx of sudden and drastic changes across nearly every major global market. With the coronavirus pandemic still dictating much of the world’s economy, the real estate industry has been one market in particular whose transformation over the last 12 months is one that no one could have fathomed. Particularly, the landscape of luxury & ultra-luxury real estate across Florida’s southeast coast has been one market that has skyrocketed from the onset of the pandemic. And while no one anticipated such a precipitous boom in this particular market, one established real estate visionary of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has been prepared for an opportunity like this all along. Introducing Taylor Travaglione.