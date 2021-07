Last week, Nashville musician Pat Pollifrone shared on social media that his beloved dog Zoey befriended a baby deer that he had discovered earlier in the week. The ordeal first began on June 24 when the Miller Holler frontman found the fawn in his yard in Cheatham County, Tennessee. "Found this little sweetheart yesterday in the yard, so we took her into the woods. Came out this morning, and she was laying in the driveway," he wrote alongside a photo of the animal at the time. "So I guess we have a deer now."