Air Quality Alert issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Aitkin; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH 6 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT Saturday through 6 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba will be transported by northerly winds circulating around high pressure into the northeast part of Minnesota. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive Saturday morning and remain over the area into Monday morning. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. The lake breeze along Lake Superior will help bring heavier smoke down towards the surface, then the smoke will tend to drift westward towards north central Minnesota. On Monday, winds will turn out of the south and steer the smoke northward into Canada. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign-up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air- quality-and-health.