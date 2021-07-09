Cancel
Volusia County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Volusia by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Lake County in east central Florida West Central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Astor Park and Astor. Additional rainfall amounts up to one half inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

