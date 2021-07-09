Cancel
Across the Romaverse, Episode #50: Is It Coming Home or Coming to Rome?

Cover picture for the articleWell, it’s certainly been quite an exciting Euro 2020, especially for the four of us here at Chiesa di Totti. With Bren, Jimmy, and I being proud Italian-Americans and Sean being a loyal Englishman, there’s bound to be some differing opinions on the site in the coming days. While we’ll have our preview of the big match being released in the coming days, Sean and I decided to get a head start on things.

