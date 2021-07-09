Cancel
POTUS

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position.

A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post.

David Black, Saul’s deputy who was also appointed to the position by former President Trump , resigned at Biden’s request, the official said.

Biden has named Kilolo Kijakazi as acting commissioner as he searches for a permanent replacement for the position. Biden’s nominee will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

DEVELOPING

