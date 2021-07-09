$5 Million for Local Projects Await Baker’s Signature
State Senator Adam Hinds announced Friday that the Massachusetts House and Senate enacted the final FY22 state budget, which is now on the Governor’s desk. The $47.7 billion spending plan contains nearly $5 million for local projects throughout the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden Senate District first secured by Hinds during the Senate budget debate in May, which includes $4 million for the Rural School Aid grant program that he established in 2018.1420wbec.com
