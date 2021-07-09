Former prosecutor among handful indicted in money laundering scheme
PORT ALLEN – A former military judicial officer and state fraud prosecutor was among a handful of people indicted in a corruption investigation Friday. A West Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted a group of people on charges related to allegations they funneled more than $800,000 in government money through a scheme that washed the money and put it back into the pockets of the scheme ringleaders, prosecutors said.www.wbrz.com
