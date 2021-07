NEW BEDFORD — The Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum will host Appraisal Day on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to noon under the tent in the museum’s historic garden. Individuals with a family heirloom, paintings passed down by a relative, or a great flea market find can discover its potential worth with the help of expert appraisers who will be on site for the morning. Appraisals will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. The appraisal fee is $10 per item or $25 for three items and is payable at the door. Spectators who are curious about the process are welcome to watch at no charge.