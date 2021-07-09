RAW: FILE: NATIONAL KITTEN DAY (SATURDAY)

Ruby Tuesday has a seriously slammin' salad bar. When you dine at a location of the chain, you can choose to make that happy little trip to the land of lettuce and toppings a delightful precursor to your entrée, or you can even let your salad masterpiece shine as the main event (and scarf it down, then go back for another)! The option is all yours. If it's been awhile since you've been to a Ruby Tuesday, you'll be happy to find out the chain made some changes, resulting in more options on the salad bar in 2017.