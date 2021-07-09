RAW: FILE: NATIONAL KITTEN DAY (SATURDAY)

IniBurger, a 100% Halal fast casual burger chain located in the East Bay, will be celebrating National Fry Day by offering customers a FREE upgrade of fries all day on July 13th with the purchase of any 4 oz B’igi burger! Customers can purchase beef, chicken, or veggie burgers to receive the free fry upgrade. Stop by iniBurger in Fremont or Pleasanton to enjoy this one-day event only valid on in-store orders. For more information, visit www.iniBurger.com, call the restaurant at (510) 556-2555, or follow iniBurger on Instagram and Facebook @iniBurgerOfficial.
