(7-9-21) NEWS RELEASE -On July 7, Ohio EPA staff responded to an incident in the Spencerville area of Van Wert County. The Pine Valley Ranch reported an overnight release of egg wash liquid (not manure) to field tiles that discharged to an unnamed stream (tributary of the St. Mary’s River). Upon discovery of the malfunction, the company followed their emergency operating procedure by immediately turning off their pump system and placing a stop on their impacted field tile. The company hired an environmental contractor to contain the discharge with earthen dams and remove the contaminants from the stream with vacuum trucks.