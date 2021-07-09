Business Spotlight: Witch Kitchen casts a spell on diners
Business Spotlight is an ongoing series of local business profiles contributed by the Cordova Chamber of Commerce. Witch Kitchen, Cordova’s newest food truck, debuted at the community Fourth of July event and was a hit. Brooke Stewart, owner of Witch Mountain LLC, is the creator of the delicious Witch Mountain sauces and, now, the Witch Kitchen food truck. They are excited to be offering “good food at good prices.”www.thecordovatimes.com
