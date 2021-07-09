Former Downers Grove resident celebrating 100 years

LaVada Fron was born July 26, 1921 in Peoria, Ill., at the old Proctors Hospital. She graduated from East Peoria High School. She served in the Women's Army Air Corp during World War II. She lived in Downers Grove beginning in 1960 after marrying Edwin W. Fron (deceased) until the age of 90 when she moved to Maine where she lives now. She will be celebrating her 100th birthday with her four children, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and everyone's spouse, along with some friends.