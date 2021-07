In a month where we, as a country, celebrate the birth of this nation, we must reckon with the fraught history that is yoked to that celebration. This land was inhabited long before it was colonized by European settlers; the traditions of firmly established cultures were marginalized or erased. Therefore, this month, we present a collection of children’s books that represent the tapestry that is this nation: the pain, but also the joy. There truly is more than one way to be an American, and these books illustrate just that!