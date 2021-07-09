New VCU Poll: Black Virginians Twice as Likely to Face Economic Hardship During Recovery
The pandemic is hitting racial and ethnic minorities harder in Virginia, according to a new poll. Black people in Virginia were twice as likely to have a member of their household lose a job, be placed on furlough or have their work hours cut in the last three months. That's according to a new poll from the Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.www.wvtf.org
