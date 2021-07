Tottenham great Ossie Ardiles believes the club will benefit from Giovani Lo Celso's Copa America success with Argentina. The playmaker from Rosario featured regularly in the tournament and started in the quarter-final win against Ecuador, the semi-final against Colombia - where he came up against team-mate Davinson Sanchez - and the final against Brazil in the early hours of Sunday, where Angel Di Maria's goal secured a first major title for Argentina since 1993.