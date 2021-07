The Twins had high expectations for 2021, placed among the favorites to win the American League Central for the third straight season. The team has not been able to overcome a slow start, however, and is currently 14.5 games back in their division and 13 games back in the Wild Card. The Twins will certainly be sellers in July heading towards the trade deadline, but their ability to match up with the Yankees might come down to how many pieces they are willing to deal.