Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Moves to High-A

 7 days ago

Walston was recently promoted from Low-A Visalia to High-A Hillsboro. Walston was picked 26th overall by Arizona in 2019. He was a member of the club's taxi squad at points last season before starting this season in Visalia. The southpaw posted a 3.32 ERA while striking out 60 across 43.1 Low-A innings and will now look to carry that success with him to the High-A level.

