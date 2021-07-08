How ERP Modernization is Driving the Need to Rethink Enterprise Integration Solutions

In its annual survey of software developers, DevOps professionals, IT decision makers, and line of business executives from around the world, International Data Corporation (IDC) published a wealth of findings about contemporary developers and the state of software development today. For example, IDC observed that the roles and responsibilities of developers continue to expand. The survey results show that developers are not only the architects and visionaries of digital transformation but also have end-to-end line of sight into the processes that govern the manufacture of digital solutions. This finding underscores the importance of developers to both technology suppliers and technology buyers because developers have insights into how the operational efficiency of development processes can be improved.