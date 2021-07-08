Cancel
How ERP Modernization is Driving the Need to Rethink Enterprise Integration Solutions

Network World
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriven by continued cloud adoption and need for modern capabilities such as support for real-time business processes, the world of ERP systems is rapidly evolving. A recent survey conducted by IDG and OpenText explored this evolution with focus around integrating ERP with other systems. The survey results highlight the complexity of enterprise ERP system landscape today, key challenges involved, and the future steps that companies are looking to take. Watch this webcast to learn more about the survey results and how they can be used to inform ongoing and future ERP projects.

#Erp System#Enterprise Integration#Idg#Opentext#Erp#Marketing Services
