Castillo: The Alamo myth isn't new. So why all the fuss?

With history on top of Republican lawmakers’ minds these days, it seems right to go back in the time machine, all the way back to 2017. That’s when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked state senators to investigate whether free speech rights were being squelched on college campuses. Patrick wasn’t happy that student protesters at Texas State University disrupted a conservative lawmaker’s speech there. Free speech was all the rage among conservatives after a number of like-minded speakers had their talks interrupted at colleges across the country.