Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Todd Haynes doc seeks the genesis of the Velvet Underground

By Books
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CANNES, France — The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno's quip that the band didn't sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won't hear that line in Todd Haynes' documentary “The Velvet Underground,” nor will you see a montage of...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Anderson
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
John Cale
Person
Jonathan Richman
Person
David Bowie
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Todd Haynes
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Velvet Underground#The Genesis#Cannes#Velvets#The Modern Lovers#Factory#Ap#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film: Buzz

SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film. Late Syracuse University alumnus Lou Reed would be a fan of an artful new documentary about his band The Velvet Underground, according to multiple reviews. The film, simply titled “The Velvet Underground,” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival with an unconventional approach to the traditional rise-and-fall rockumentary. There are few famous faces talking about the Velvets’ influence, and you don’t even get to hear a full VU track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film from Todd Haynes (”Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There”).
MoviesHarvard Crimson

From Cannes: ‘The Velvet Underground’ is a Hypnotic Love Letter

Director Todd Haynes’ new film, “The Velvet Underground,” premiered on July 8 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. In the documentary, which highlights the ‘60s proto-punk and art rock band, Haynes creates a beautifully innovative film that is as much itself a piece of art as it is about art.
MoviesDeadline

Todd Haynes Returns To Music With Documentary ‘The Velvet Underground’: “You Wouldn’t Ever Want To Have To Turn It Into A Fiction”

Todd Haynes reinvented the music biopic not once but twice, first with the controversial glam rock epic Velvet Goldmine (1998), a pastiche of the life and times of David Bowie, and then with 2007’s I’m Not There, a dazzlingly surreal look at the many faces of folk poet Bob Dylan, sanctioned by the man himself. His latest, bankrolled by Polygram Entertainment and acquired by Apple TV+, might seem tame by comparison; a documentary about The Velvet Underground, it traces how Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Maureen Tucker—four disparate Manhattan musos shepherded by pop-art legend Andy Warhol—changed rock and roll forever.
MusicAlternative Press

AltPress Weekly: Eyedress, Syd, boyband, the Velvet Underground and more

Welcome back to AltPress Weekly. It’s hard to believe we’re already at our fourth installment of our weekly roundup, which gathers up everything we want you to check out. Each week, we showcase longtime favorite tracks and brand-new cuts. We also focus on all the things happening at Alternative Press, as well as the latest news.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Todd Haynes Says Theatrical Is His “Priority” – Talesbuzz

Fresh off premiering his first feature documentary at Cannes Film Festival last night, The Velvet Underground filmmaker Todd Haynes told press today that he remains committed to theatrical, despite the movie heading to Apple TV+ in the fall. The pic, premiering here Out of Competition, will receive a dual theatrical...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes Documentary Takes A Deep Dive Into The Lasting Influence Of The Iconic ’60s Avant Garde Rock Legends – Cannes

So far 2021 is turning out to be quite the year for documentaries unearthing long-buried or unknown musical treasures of the ’60s. The current Summer of Soul highlights a series of Harlem-based concerts with iconic Black artists, a kind of African American Woodstock stuck in someone’s basement for half a century and now getting a much-acclaimed film directed by Questlove made from those tapes. Edgar Wright’s fascinating The Sparks Brothers, the story of the quirky band Sparks featuring brothers Russell and Ron Mael, gives this cult musical act a long-deserved place in the sun. And now, just premiered out of competition today at the Cannes Film Festival, comes director Todd Haynes’ feature documentary debut on the avant garde rock/punk band The Velvet Underground in a movie of the same name that shows why this ’60s creation from the world of Andy Warhol has made such an impact decades long after their inception and heyday.
MoviesTelegraph

The Velvet Underground, review: an intoxicating journey into the avant-garde

Director: Todd Haynes; Starring: Lou Reed, John Cale, Maureen Tucker, Sterling Morrison (as themselves). Cert tbc, 110 mins. “Modern music starts with the Velvets,” the critic Lester Bangs once wrote. It’s entirely apt, then, that watching Todd Haynes’s kaleidoscopic new film about the band’s formation and creative prime should feel like bearing witness to the art-rock Big Bang. Screening out of competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, The Velvet Underground is not the kind of music documentary that dutifully walks the viewer through the greatest hits and bitterest feuds. Instead, it re-conjures the moment that made the hits possible and the feuds inevitable, via a whirl of archive footage and interviews new and old.
Moviesiosconews.com

Todd Haynes is loving being in Cannes

Director Todd Haynes has said it is "surreal and lovely" to be bringing his film, "The Velvet Underground" to Cannes Film Festival after the restrictions due to COVID. (July 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9797afdabbd54986b5acd9a178817524.
MusicJamBase

Hear Kurt Vile & The Violators Cover The Velvet Underground’s ‘Run Run Run’

Kurt Vile & The Violators, St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten and Michael Stipe are among contributors to I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico, an 11-track compilation set for release through Verve on September 24. Vile and his band took on “Run Run Run” from The Velvet Underground & Nico’s self-titled 1967 debut album and today the cover is the first single out from the complete reimagination of the legendary LP.
Musictheplaylist.net

‘The Velvet Underground’: Todd Haynes Captures The Chaotic, Brutal Beauty Of Rock’s Most Important Underground Band [Cannes Review]

The always artful filmmaker Todd Haynes totally ignores the one clichéd anecdote about the iconoclastic rock group The Velvet Underground in his superb, eponymic doc “The Velvet Underground,” a film that should always be experienced at top volume. Attributed to the similarly groundbreaking musician/ producer Brian Eno, the oft-repeated phrase claims the debut VU record only sold 10,000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed a band. That Haynes ignores it is fine, but it’s good context here and nearly indisputably true. The Velvet Underground, outside of the Beatles or the Stones, is arguably the most influential rock group of all time and certainly paved the way for punk, post-punk, indie, alternative, and nearly all forms of rock with dark, disruptive edges. While David Bowie started in the same year, he, like many other seminal artists of this era–Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Roxy Music, Brian Eno, et al. and those that stood on their shoulders–was deeply influenced by 1967’s groundbreaking The Velvet Underground & Nico album and the short-lived career that followed.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #3: The Velvet Underground, Val, Onoda, Cow, Where is Anne Frank

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's third video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the first part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground,” Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s “Val,” Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow” and Ari Folman’s “Where is Anne Frank.” Also contained in the footage embedded below are Chaz's interactions with Haynes and Arnold at their press conferences ...
Musicthebrag.com

A star-studded The Velvet Underground tribute album is on the way

Kurt Vile, Sharon Van Etten and more will appear on a tribute album to The Velvet Underground’s 1967 album The Velvet Underground & Nico. The Velvet Underground fans will soon find themselves in for a ride, for a tribute album dedicated to their landmark 1967 debut The Velvet Underground & Nico is on the way.
MusicPaste Magazine

I’ll Be Your Mirror: Velvet Underground Tribute Album to Feature Covers by Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Many More

Verve Records has announced I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico (Sept. 24), a star-studded covers compilation featuring Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, The National’s Matt Berninger, Courtney Barnett and more offering their renditions of each track from the band’s all-timer of a 1967 debut album. Lead track, Kurt Vile & The Violators’ “Run Run Run,” is out now along with a visualizer.
MusicKTLO

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe among artists contributing to The Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has contributed a track to a compilation paying tribute to The Velvet Underground and Nico‘s legendary 1967 self-titled debut album. The record, titled I’ll Be Your Mirror, will be released September 24, and features new versions of The Velvet Underground & Nico‘s 11 songs recorded by various artists. Stipe’s contribution is a rendition of the album’s lead track, “Sunday Morning.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy