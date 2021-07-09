Attorney General Raoul Announces Department Of Education Will Discharge $16 Million In Federal Student Loans For Former Students Of Westwood College
CHICAGO– Attorney General Kwame Raoul today applauded the U.S. Department of Education for its decision to discharge $16 million in federal student loans for Illinois borrowers who attended Westwood College’s criminal justice programs. The department’s decision was based on evidence provided by Raoul’s office, which confirmed that Westwood misrepresented students’ ability to become police officers in Illinois and to transfer credits to other schools.m.riverbender.com
