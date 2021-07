If you’re trying to open TikTok and can’t log in tonight, you’re definitely not alone. The hugely popular chat and video app is currently down with thousands of reports pouring in from around the world and the social media company is now confirming that there is a serious problem. The outage started around 8:30pm and many users were upset for not being able to access their accounts while others are reporting that all their followers have suddenly disappeared. Independent Monitor Down Detector, which monitors online outages, has registered a huge spike in TikTok down reports, while users have also reported problems en masse on Twitter.