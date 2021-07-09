Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

Free Plane Rides Available at Laramie Airport Day on Saturday

By David Settle
Posted by 
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Laramie Flying Club, Laramie Regional Airport, and Cowboy Aviation have teamed up for “Laramie Airport Day” to promote general aviation in the Laramie community. This event features free airplane rides on July 10, 2021, to whoever wants to go on one. This is a free service and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. Ten pilots are donating their time and fuel to promote aviation through “Laramie Airport Day.”

kowb1290.com

Comments / 0

KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
231
Followers
2K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Rides#Free Lunch#General Aviation#Weather#Pulled Pork#The Laramie Flying Club#Cowboy Aviation#Laramie Airport Day#Laramieflyingclub Com#Cessna#The Wyoming Air Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airplane
Related
Cody, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Barrasso, Lummis Celebrate July 4th Weekend in Cody, Appear in Parade

The 4th of July weekend is a time to gather with friends, family, and your friendly neighborhood Senators...at least, it is if you live in Cody, Wyoming. Every year, the city of Cody puts on their Cody Stampede Parade & Rodeo and it is truly a sight to behold. This year even featured Senator Barrasso and his wife, Bobbi, as well as Senator Lummis.
Laramie, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

NEED TO KNOW: Laramie Jubilee Days 2021

Laramie Jubilee Days are rapidly approaching. Laramie's annual statehood celebration will take place from July 3 through July 11, 2021. While most of the action is centered in Downtown Laramie, there'll be rodeo fun happening at the Albany County Fairgrounds, and around town too. After a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy