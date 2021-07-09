Jil Sander+ Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Campaign
Editor's Notes: It's hot here in New York and the campaign imagery for the FW21 Jil Sander+ collection is really making me miss winter. Maybe not the snow so much, but just being able to layer and stroll outside without dissolving into a puddle of sweat. Anything shot around Zermatt in the Swiss Alps, is pretty much guaranteed to be a snowy affair, though, and the setting makes for a perfect backdrop for the approachable comfy garments.www.highsnobiety.com
