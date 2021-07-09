Pfizer, BioNTech to seek approval for COVID booster shot
NEW YORK _ Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech will submit data to the Food and Drug Administration in coming weeks supporting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The companies have seen “encouraging data” in the trial of a third dose of their vaccine, they said Thursday. “Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization” against the wild type and Beta variant of the coronavirus.www.chaindrugreview.com
