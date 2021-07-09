Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, an iPad, and 8 Other Gadgets to Get You Through Your Commute

By Brandt Ranj
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more places begin to open up in the wake of the pandemic, it’s time to start thinking about returning to the office, and commuting again. A study conducted by the US Census Bureau found that the average person spends roughly 28 minutes commuting each way. That means you’re probably going to spend about an hour going to and from work up to five days a week. If you’ve traditionally had a tough time commuting, or want to reclaim some of that lost time for yourself, we can help.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Ipad Air#Commuter#Earbuds#The Us Census Bureau#Rolling Stone#The Switch Lite#Usb C#Tablet#Ipad Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Music
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 14.6 is draining people's iPhone batteries. Here's an easy fix

IOS 14.6 was released in late May, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users have been reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

The best Alexa gadgets to buy in 2021

Raise your home’s IQ with the best Alexa gadgets to buy in 2021. Alexa-compatible devices allow you to control devices through the magic of your voice while you’re busy cooking in the kitchen and don’t have a hand free. You can even create routines within the Alexa app to schedule and customize gadgets to suit you.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best kitchen products with Amazon Alexa support 2021

Best kitchen products with Amazon Alexa support Android Central 2021. The last thing you want to do while your hands are dirty with food or wet from washing dishes is tap a button on your smart speaker. When entertaining, don't you find that so many parties congregate in the kitchen? Smart kitchen products are pretty standard nowadays, but most useful, in particular, are those you can control by voice. They help simplify things when you're multitasking and make for a super-cool kitchen that will be the envy of all your guests. If you set up voice assistant routines, you can even enjoy various things happening at once with different Alexa devices, like the kitchen lights turning on, music playing, and coffee brewing with a single command. Here are some of the best kitchen products with Alexa to make your life a little easier, some of which are actually the best Alexa devices, overall.
Cell PhonesWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Beware of this App Store trick

Remember when you actually paid to download and install an app? Games such as Angry Birds were just a few dollars and you could play some games and use some apps as much as you wanted and for as long as you wanted just from that $5.99 price. App companies...
ElectronicsNew Haven Register

The Best Earbuds Under $50 for Commutes, Travel and Workouts

From sticky summer commutes that make it impossible to wear your over-ear headphones, to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight — it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds below.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Professional Noise Cancellation Headsets

The Jabra Evolve2 85 headset is a wireless audio solution for professionals looking for a way to incorporate premium connectivity capabilities into their daily routine. The headset makes use of an advanced digital chipset that will create an instant sound shield during use, while the 44mm speakers will deliver impressive audio feedback. A built-in light will let others around the wearer know that they are busy on a call and not available to talk.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine. Want to stand up straighter? There’s a gadget for that. Planning on upping your fitness regime? We have the equipment for that. There’s so much more to discover in today’s article, too.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

6 Cool Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

This week, Apple released the first public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 (you can check them out, here). United Airlines announced that it was adding Bluetooth to some of its airplanes, allowing passengers to use their wireless headphones while watching in-flight movies. And LG is bringing Dolby Vision 120Hz support, which is ideal for next-gen gaming, to some of its most popular OLED TVs. A bunch of cool new gadgets were announced, too.
Retailmakeuseof.com

Nothing's Debut Earbuds Will Cost $99 and Feature Noise Cancelling

We don't really know much about Carl Pei's company, Nothing, nor what it's working on. But now, Nothing has confirmed that its debut product, the ear (1) earbuds, will retail for $99 and come with a noise cancellation feature. Nothing's ear (1) to Launch With Noise Cancellation for $99. In...
Electronicslifewire.com

Nothing ear (1) Earbuds Offer Noise Cancellation at $99

Hardware startup Nothing will be launching its first wireless earbuds, the ear (1), on July 27, with high-end features, such as noise cancellation, for a relatively modest price of $99. Nothing has been tight-lipped regarding its upcoming ear (1) wireless earbuds, but thanks to a new TechCrunch interview with Nothing...
Amazonreviewgeek.com

Everything You Need to Make Your Commute More Comfortable

Commuting to work can inevitably feel like a chore, especially if you’re stuck in traffic or have a long commute on the subway. No matter how you get to work, we’ve got some recommendations to make your journey more comfortable and enjoyable. By spicing up your commute, it won’t feel...
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

watchOS 8: How to use the Mindfulness app on Apple Watch

Apple Watch is designed to help enhance your health and wellbeing. The latest watchOS 8 takes this a step further with the new Mindfulness app. Mindfulness is an extension of the previous Breathe app and includes a new feature called Reflect. This helps you establish a meditation practice by taking...
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Nothing sets July 27 rollout for noise-canceling Ear (1) earbuds

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 6, 2021. We’re back after a holiday here in the United States. Not that that stopped global technology news, mind, so there’s a lot to get into. Before we do, one more reminder about TechCrunch Early Stage later this week — your humble servant is running a session with venture capitalist Sarah Kunst about fundraising. It’s going to rock. — Alex.
ElectronicsPopular Science

With the best noise-cancelling earbuds, everywhere is an oasis

Have you ever been on the subway late on a Saturday night, submerged in a sea of intoxicated partiers? Or on an international flight next to a crying baby? How about in the gym, next to someone who war-cries after every rep? Or at home with a deep desire to just zone out after a long day at work? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then the best noise-cancelling earbuds might be for you. Whether you’re hoping to feel focused and motivated or relaxed and at ease, active noise-cancelling earbuds can make a huge difference when it comes to your listening experience. If you’re tired of your favorite albums, podcasts, and phone calls getting interrupted by the cacophonous outside world, we’re ready to help you select the best wireless earbuds.
NFLlaptopmag.com

Sony WF-1000XM4 vs. AirPods Pro: Which noise-cancelling earbuds are best?

This battle pits the new Sony WF-1000XM4 against the popular AirPods Pro, breaking down the better noise-canceling wireless earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a remarkable sequel to the model that made active noise cancellation legitimate in the true wireless space: the Sony WF-1000XM3. Improved ANC, longer battery life, refined sound, and a plethora of features give these buds well-rounded performance. Also, you can’t discuss the WF-1000XM4 without bringing up its handsome new design, which Sony claims has been ergonomically improved for a more stable fit.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: 25% Off Apple AirPods Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Apple Back To School Sale, New Logitech Webcam, and More

Today there's another chance to score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for a great price. However, if you're a student and you're in the market for an iPad or MacBook, there might be an even better deal for you. The Apple Back to School Sale is offering a free pair of AirPods when you buy an eligible Apple iPad or computer. Upgrade to the AirPods Pro for $90 more. These deals and more below.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Amazon adds AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to Toshiba, Insignia Fire TVs

Amazon on Wednesday announced AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration for two Fire TV edition television sets from manufacturers Toshiba and Insignia. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are now available on the 2020 Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision and the 2020 Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV, Amazon said in a press release. Users must download and install an update to use the new features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy