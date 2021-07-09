The Surprising Future of the Post-COVID Church
5 changes of the post-COVID church. There’s no question that the year-long church shutdown because of the COVID-19 virus changed a lot about doing church. Pastors who had never taken livestreaming seriously were suddenly asking about video cameras and the best streaming platforms. Pastors who had never looked twice at social media started connecting regularly with their followers. In the last 12 months I’ve personally taught more than 1,000 pastors from around the world how to make online worship services more effective.outreachmagazine.com
Comments / 0