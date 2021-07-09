Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Effective Decision-Making And Sweating The Small Stuff

By Matthew W. Schmidt
abovethelaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePay close attention to the expected value of your decisions. I read the other day about someone who was learning poker and discovered that one of the most important lessons is that hard decisions tend not to matter. If it’s a hard decision, the expected value either way is pretty close. But the easy decisions matter, and an unforced error there matters a lot.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Psychologypsychologytoday.com

How to Make a Decision That Will Change Your Life

Change sometimes seems to come about entirely because of outside circumstances. Certainly, these last months of pandemic may have given the impression we have little agency in our lives. Yet, increasingly, we have the ability to take meaningful decisions that can alter our lives. It is perhaps not wise to...
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Real Key to Making Great Decisions, According to Neuroscience

In a lot of cases, making a decision is not a huge deal. If you have a choice between eggs or a smoothie for breakfast, either way, you get good fuel for your day. But, when you’re in business with big money on the line and people expect you to lead, making great decisions becomes critical. Unfortunately, your brain can trip you up instead of working in your favor. Why does this happen, and how can you get your brain to cooperate to achieve awesome results?
YoutubeThrive Global

In the Heat of the Moment: Why Real-time Decisions matter

Have you ever wondered how much the small everyday choices that take less than a couple minutes or even seconds impact your success and happiness in life?. Many choices in life are made within a few moments. A majority of the time, however, our minds tend to be consumed with the big decisions. In reality, the only active choices we can execute are the tiny ones right in front of us.
Economyabovethelaw.com

Burnout Or Boreout? Which Is Worse?

We all know about, and many of us have experienced, burnout. It’s on the rise this year, and not unexpectedly, due to what’s happened over the past 16 months. Job satisfaction is headed in the wrong direction, junior and midlevel associates are feeling the burn (and not the Bernie Sanders kind) of declining well-being, and nearly half of the attorneys surveyed report a decline in their well-being. This is not good news for all of them and for the profession at large. You can replace everything but your health. You don’t want that to hit the skids.
Posted by
Ladders

A new test measures how creative you are — in under five minutes

A new test will tell you how creative you are by simply naming random words. The test takes less than 5 minutes. The average score is 78, and most people score between 74 and 82. Creativity is a notoriously hard concept to measure, but researchers have developed a new test...
Sciencearxiv.org

Counterfactual Explanations in Sequential Decision Making Under Uncertainty

Methods to find counterfactual explanations have predominantly focused on one step decision making processes. In this work, we initiate the development of methods to find counterfactual explanations for decision making processes in which multiple, dependent actions are taken sequentially over time. We start by formally characterizing a sequence of actions and states using finite horizon Markov decision processes and the Gumbel-Max structural causal model. Building upon this characterization, we formally state the problem of finding counterfactual explanations for sequential decision making processes. In our problem formulation, the counterfactual explanation specifies an alternative sequence of actions differing in at most k actions from the observed sequence that could have led the observed process realization to a better outcome. Then, we introduce a polynomial time algorithm based on dynamic programming to build a counterfactual policy that is guaranteed to always provide the optimal counterfactual explanation on every possible realization of the counterfactual environment dynamics. We validate our algorithm using both synthetic and real data from cognitive behavioral therapy and show that the counterfactual explanations our algorithm finds can provide valuable insights to enhance sequential decision making under uncertainty.
Mental Healthpenbaypilot.com

How To improve your decision-making skills

When we feel secure in our environment, we have a sense of steadiness and security. But when surrounded with misinformation, fear and anxiety, we can feel the earth trembling under our feet. With insecurity we begin to doubt and question our thoughts and ideas, fueling our mind with negative feedback...
ScienceScience News

‘The Joy of Sweat’ will help you make peace with perspiration

The telltale darkened patches under our arms before a presentation. The cold slide of a clammy handshake. Sweat reveals what we often want to hide: our nervousness, fears and exertions, all with the slight odor of what we last ate. But maybe it’s time to find “serenity instead of shame”...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Space and Time Complexity in Computer Algorithms

Space-time tradeoff in computer science makes your life easier. In this article, I will discuss computational complexity which was developed by Juris Hartmanis and Richard E. Stearns to analyze the difficulty of an algorithm. We all know, human nature aspires to seek an efficient way to assemble their daily tasks....
ComputersScienceBlog.com

Applying Quantum Mechanics To Human And Machine Decision-Making

Can we develop models of the cognitive behavior of human-machine collaboration? While this might seem like the stuff of science fiction, researchers at Texas A&M University are currently developing algorithms that interpret situations close to how humans navigate through their daily lives. For example, say you see something that resembles...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

The Fundamentals of Physical Humor

The Mutual Vulnerability Theory of Laughter sheds light on why physical limitations provide the most reliable sources of amusement. Because our emotional, cognitive, and social abilities evolved to increase survival and reproduction, all humor is ultimately physical. A wonderful example of performance humor, along with the MVT, reveals how effectively...
SciencePosted by
Vice

Scientists Observed a Brainless Blob Thinking and Making Decisions

People often throw around the word “brainless” as an insult, but the slime mold Physarum polycephalum, which literally has no brain, might make us rethink this characterization. This blob-like lifeform can perform surprisingly complex calculations, such as solving mazes or exhibiting basic forms of memory. To learn more about how...
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Stress Affects Managerial Style at Work

Managers who are great to work for one moment but difficult the next have trouble retaining good employees. Those who handle stress well engender loyalty and may well be highly effective in a management role. Learning to "respond, not react" can be a constructive management tactic. "It's like there are...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Infrared behavior of Weyl Gravity

In this paper, we introduce and motivate the studies of Quantum Weyl Gravity (also known as Conformal Gravity). We discuss some appealing features of this theory both on classical and quantum level. The construction of the quantum theory is described in detail to the one-loop level. To facilitate computations we use only physical degrees of freedom, which are singled out through the York decomposition. At the one-loop level we compute the partition function around a general Einstein space. Next, the functional renormalization group of couplings in Quantum Weyl Gravity is investigated. We reproduce completely previous results obtained on maximally symmetric and Ricci-flat backgrounds. Finally, we comment on further directions and on the issue of conformal anomaly.
Career Development & Adviceabovethelaw.com

3 Tips On Being A Successful Panelist

I don’t know if this rings true for everyone, but when I went in-house, I received exponentially more opportunities to speak — whether it was as a panelist, moderator, or on a podcast. And recently, one of my mentees, who is also in-house, shared her hesitation, discomfort, and reluctance with speaking opportunities — which inspired this blog post.
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient Set of Vectors Search

We consider a similarity measure between two sets $A$ and $B$ of vectors, that balances the average and maximum cosine distance between pairs of vectors, one from set $A$ and one from set $B$. As a motivation for this measure, we present lineage tracking in a database. To practically realize this measure, we need an approximate search algorithm that given a set of vectors $A$ and sets of vectors $B_1,...,B_n$, the algorithm quickly locates the set $B_i$ that maximizes the similarity measure. For the case where all sets are singleton sets, essentially each is a single vector, there are known efficient approximate search algorithms, e.g., approximated versions of tree search algorithms, locality-sensitive hashing (LSH), vector quantization (VQ) and proximity graph algorithms. In this work, we present approximate search algorithms for the general case. The underlying idea in these algorithms is encoding a set of vectors via a "long" single vector.
Career Development & AdviceLifehacker

Use the 'Organizational Bullshit Perception Scale' to Decide If You Should Quit Your Job

Most of us have worked in a company that is, to put it bluntly, full of shit. For those who have endured a number of these environments over the years, the ability to detect it is almost a sixth sense. But now there’s a useful framework for quantifying office bullshit—one to help you evaluate the types you’re dealing with so you’re better equipped to decide whether to stay or GTFO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy