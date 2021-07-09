Revere man sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution

REVERE — A 25-year-old Revere man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to five years in prison for distributing 110 grams of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Jassiel Ramirez pleaded guilty in February to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.