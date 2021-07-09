Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

New initiative launched in Pittsburgh to make travel easier

By Chandi Chapman
wtae.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said a new initiative launched in the city is the first of its kind in the country and will help people travel around the city a lot easier. He joined forces with the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) to launch Move PGH – a first of its kind Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system. Move PGH integrates transit and shared mobility in both physical and digital “mobility hubs” making multimodal travel in the city easy and convenient.

