New initiative launched in Pittsburgh to make travel easier

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said a new initiative launched in the city is the first of its kind in the country and will help people travel around the city a lot easier. He joined forces with the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) to launch Move PGH – a first of its kind Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system. Move PGH integrates transit and shared mobility in both physical and digital “mobility hubs” making multimodal travel in the city easy and convenient.