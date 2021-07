In a bid to compete in a growing market, Facebook has announced plans to pay $1 billion to creators to incentivize influencers to join and use its platform and products. As reported by Taylor Lorenz for The New York Times, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, is set to distribute $1 billion to content creators through the end of 2022. This initiative is not restricted to a particular type of content creator and aims to encourage original content posted onto the two social media networks under the tech giant’s umbrella: Facebook and Instagram.