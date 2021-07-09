Cancel
Comics

Junji Ito's Uzumaki is Getting a Creepy Coloring Book

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToonami's Uzumaki anime adaptation is one of the most anticipated series not just for Cartoon Network, but in the medium of anime as a whole, and the cursed town that is plagued by an obsession with spirals will be arriving in a strange new way via an upcoming coloring book. Viz Media made an announcement today that the Uzumaki Coloring Book would let fans of all things horror experience one of Junji Ito's greatest works in a brand new way, giving them the opportunity to add their own style to the gruesome, twisted world that could only come from the horror master.

Junji Ito
#Anime Series#The Uzumaki Coloring Book#Ig#Gekkan Halloween#Quibi
