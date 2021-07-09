Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN TAOS AND NORTHWESTERN COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Amalia, or 20 miles northeast of Questa, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Amalia.alerts.weather.gov
