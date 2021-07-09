Severe Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:52:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anne Arundel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.