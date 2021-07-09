Cancel
Aransas County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Calhoun COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Coastal Calhoun and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

alerts.weather.gov

#Coastal Flooding#Through Water#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory
