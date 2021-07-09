Severe Weather Statement issued for Banner, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Kimball; Morrill THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEYENNE NORTHERN KIMBALL...SOUTHWESTERN MORRILL AND SOUTHEASTERN BANNER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 430 PM MDT for eastern Kimball and western Cheyenne counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.