TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR STEALING VEHICLE OF MISSING WALNUT CREEK WOMAN

Two Twentynine Palms residents have been arrested for stealing the car that belonged to Erika Lloyd, a Walnut Creek woman who went missing in June of 2020 in Twentynine Palms. In June of 2020, detectives from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station initiated a missing person investigation for Lloyd and found her 2006 Honda Accord abandoned on Shelton Road, north of Twentynine Palms Highway. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, along with the help of the community, conducted several search and rescue operations, attempting to locate Lloyd. In December of 2020, Detectives gathered information and found Lloyd’s vehicle was taken from the original location where she went missing. Lloyd’s vehicle was moved more than two miles from where she went missing, throwing off search and rescue operations in locating her. Unfortunately, Erika Lloyd’s remains were located in January of 2021.