Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twentynine Palms, CA

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR STEALING VEHICLE OF MISSING WALNUT CREEK WOMAN

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Twentynine Palms residents have been arrested for stealing the car that belonged to Erika Lloyd, a Walnut Creek woman who went missing in June of 2020 in Twentynine Palms. In June of 2020, detectives from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station initiated a missing person investigation for Lloyd and found her 2006 Honda Accord abandoned on Shelton Road, north of Twentynine Palms Highway. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, along with the help of the community, conducted several search and rescue operations, attempting to locate Lloyd. In December of 2020, Detectives gathered information and found Lloyd’s vehicle was taken from the original location where she went missing. Lloyd’s vehicle was moved more than two miles from where she went missing, throwing off search and rescue operations in locating her. Unfortunately, Erika Lloyd’s remains were located in January of 2021.

z1077fm.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Twentynine Palms, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Lloyd And#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept...

Comments / 9

Community Policy