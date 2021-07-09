Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Artemis 1 ICPS stage from ULA added to SLS stack

By Philip Sloss
NASASpaceFlight.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) and prime launch processing contractor Jacobs hoisted the in-space stage for the Artemis 1 Space Launch System (SLS) vehicle into High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) and placed it on top of the stack, that is resting on Mobile Launcher-1, on July 6. Stacking of the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS), which will send an Orion spacecraft to the Moon on Artemis 1, comes a week after the interstage Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter (LVSA) was securely mated to the SLS Core Stage below.

www.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ula#Sls#Launch Vehicle#The Stack#United Launch Alliance#Ula#Sls#Egs#Ksc#Icps#Vab#Sspf#Acs#Lvsa#Platform C#Leo#The Core Stage#Ispe#Orion Stage Adapter#Artemis 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

Virgin Galactic, Aerojet Rocketdyne: How Are Space Stocks Doing?

Our Space Stocks Theme has underperformed this year, rising by just about 8% year-to-date, compared to a return of over 17% for the S&P 500. That said, things could look up for these stocks. July is turning out to be an eventful month for the space industry. Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) successfully completed its first fully-crewed test flight, which carried its founder Richard Branson to space. Separately, privately held startup Blue Origin plans to fly its founder, e-commerce billionaire Jeff Bezos as part of its first crewed flight on its New Shepard rocket ship on July 20th. These high-profile trips are likely to create a lot of buzz for the space industry, turning the focus on publicly listed space stocks in the near term. The longer-term outlook for the sector also looks promising, given the shift from government-driven space programs toward enterprise-backed programs and the emergence of a host of space-related opportunities including reusable rockets, satellite-based Internet, and point-to-point transport. Virgin Galactic has been the strongest performer within our theme, rising by about 39% year-to-date. On the other side, Aerojet Rocketdyne was the worst performer, with its stock down by roughly 11% year-to-date.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceFlight Insider

Lunar Gateway habitation module contract finalized

NASA and Northrop Grumman have finalized a contract for the living quarters of the Moon-orbiting Lunar Gateway for the Artemis program, the Habitation and Logistics Outpost, or HALO. Based on Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft, HALO is where astronauts will live and perform research while in orbit around the Moon....
Aerospace & Defensespacecenter.org

Artemis astronaut feature: Warren “Woody” Hoburg

Last year, NASA named the first Artemis astronauts. The mission to return to the Moon begins with the first Artemis flight scheduled to launch later this year. We are featuring each of the Artemis astronauts to help you get to know these pioneering explorers. This week meet Warren “Woody” Hoburg.
Titusville, FLmynews13.com

Lockheed Martin opens Orion spacecraft factory

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A new spaceship factory is opening in Titusville, and with it, dozens of jobs will be added to the hundreds of employees already on the clock working with NASA to send U.S. astronauts back to the moon. What You Need To Know. Lockheed Martin opens a site...
Aerospace & DefenseL'Observateur

NASA Conducts 5th Test in RS-25 Series Supporting Artemis Moon Missions

NASA conducted a fifth RS-25 single-engine hot fire July 14 as a continuation of its ongoing seven-part test series, supporting development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon. Operators fired the engine for more than eight minutes (500 seconds) on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, providing data to Aerojet Rocketdyne, lead contractor for the SLS engines, as it produces engines for use after the first four SLS flights. Four RS-25 engines, along with a pair of solid rocket boosters, will help power SLS, firing simultaneously to generate a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust at launch and 2 million pounds during ascent. With testing of RS-25 engines for the first four Artemis program missions to the Moon completed, operators are now focused on collecting data to demonstrate and verify various engine capabilities, evaluate new engine components manufactured with cutting-edge and cost-saving technologies, and reduce operational risk. During the July 14 test, the team fired the engine at 111% of its original power level for a set time, the same level that RS-25 engines are required to operate during launch, as well as 113%, which allowed operators to test a margin of safety. NASA is building SLS as the world’s most powerful rocket to send the agency’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon as part of Artemis, including missions that will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface. The agency is working towards launch of the Artemis I uncrewed flight test this year, which will pave the way for future flights with astronauts to explore the lunar surface and prepare for missions to Mars. SLS and Orion, along with the commercial human landing system and the Gateway outpost in orbit around the Moon, are NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration. RS-25 tests at Stennis are conducted by a combined team of NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Syncom Space Services operators. Syncom Space Services is the prime contractor for Stennis facilities and operations.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

New Shepard: Rocket for space tourism

New Shepard is a rocket manufactured by Blue Origin for space tourism. The rocket is designed to take passengers into suborbital space inside of a crew capsule. The capsule features six large observation windows, one per seat. New Shepard is fully reusable and as of June 2021, it has made...
AstronomyNASASpaceFlight.com

Previewing EnVision: ESA’s newest mission to Venus

On June 10, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced that they had selected their next mission to Venus — EnVision. The mission, set to operate alongside NASA’s newly announced DAVINCI+ and VERITAS missions, will study Earth’s sister planet in extreme detail. Selected as the agency’s fifth medium-class mission in their...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Artemis 1 Orion Headed For Launch Abort Integration

The Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission is transported from Kennedy Space Center's Multi-Payload Processing Facility to the Florida spaceport's Launch Abort System Facility on July 10, 2021. Teams with Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs will integrate components of the launch abort system onto the spacecraft. Launching later...
Brevard County, FLSpaceFlight Insider

Space Launch System stage adapter and ICPS upper stage stacked

NASA’s Space Launch System, currently being assembled in the iconic Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the Artemis 1 mission later this year, recently received its Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter and upper stage. On June 22, 2021, NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems engineers mated the Launch Vehicle...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Rocket Report: SLS not available for science, OneWeb reaches milestone

Welcome to Edition 4.06 of the Rocket Report! After years and years of promises, the era of suborbital space tourism is really and truly upon us. What a weekend we have coming up in launch: Richard Branson is set to make his long-awaited spaceflight aboard the rocket-powered VSS Unity on Sunday morning. I'll be onsite, in New Mexico, to take in the scene and report back.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

SLS Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) Integration Continues

Teams with NASA's Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs integrate the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the launch vehicle stage adapter (LVSA) atop the massive SLS core stage. This was conducted in the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Stennis, SLS core stage teams reflect on Green Run campaign

He also noted that keeping inert purges running on the vehicle during hazardous operations with rocket propellant was another demanding aspect of the stage’s size, in particular for its gaseous nitrogen need. “That’s key. That keeps it inert so that you don’t have to worry about a fire breaking out if there was any spark or anything,” he said. “It was a significant amount of nitrogen; helium, as well.”
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Meet the startup aiming to outshine SpaceX with reusable, 3D printable rockets

Back in the days of the Space Race, the two main opposing sides were America and the Soviet Union, as they jostled to achieve space superiority. Today, in the age of private spaceflight, much of the focus is on Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic: The battle of three billionaires whose ambitions are too big to remain tethered to Earth’s gravitational pull.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Preparing for Webb Launch: Testing Progress Continues for the Most Powerful Space Science Telescope Ever Built

Engineers have made considerable progress in checking off NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s final series of tests. Three big milestones have recently been completed, bringing the world’s most complex and powerful space science telescope ever built much closer to being fully prepared for its million-mile journey to orbit. These three testing milestones are outlined below:
Pueblo, COSpaceRef

ULA and Ball Aerospace Give STEM a Lift

Interns from United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched three high-power sport rockets carrying more than 20 payloads created by K-12 students and interns from Ball Aerospace and Special Aerospace Services on July 17, 2021. The ULA intern-built rockets, each more than 19 feet tall, flew approximately 4,200 feet into the air.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Artemis-1 KSC processing updates

The @NASA_SLS Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) has been stacked. It joined the launch vehicle stage adapter, core stage, and boosters on the mobile launcher in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at @NASAKennedy for the upcoming launch of @NASAArtemis I. Global Moderator. Senior Member. Posts: 22387. UK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy