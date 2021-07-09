Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ronceverte, WV

Church Bulletin

mountainmessenger.com
 9 days ago

Invites children of all ages to a summer event called “Alpine Ascent – Find Strength in God’s Word” The lessons are: students will always be ready to serve the Lord, will follow Christ who lives in them, will live faithfully for Christ despite difficulties, will share Christ with their unsaved family and friends, and will stand with Christ against evil and danger. Each day the kids will enjoy delicious snacks, play games, learn upbeat songs and work on different crafts. VBS will be Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Classes for nursery age children through those who have completed 6th grade. We also have an adult class. (Children 3 and under must be accompanied by parent or guardian.) Come join us and bring a friend. Ronceverte Baptist Church is located at 437 W. Main Street. If you have any questions please call 304-647-4067 – if no answer leave a message and someone will return your call.

mountainmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronceverte, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Madison, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ronceverte Baptist Church#Vbs#Singing News#Marvin Norcross Award#Ketron Church Homecoming#The Ketron Church#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy