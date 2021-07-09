Church Bulletin

Invites children of all ages to a summer event called “Alpine Ascent – Find Strength in God’s Word” The lessons are: students will always be ready to serve the Lord, will follow Christ who lives in them, will live faithfully for Christ despite difficulties, will share Christ with their unsaved family and friends, and will stand with Christ against evil and danger. Each day the kids will enjoy delicious snacks, play games, learn upbeat songs and work on different crafts. VBS will be Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Classes for nursery age children through those who have completed 6th grade. We also have an adult class. (Children 3 and under must be accompanied by parent or guardian.) Come join us and bring a friend. Ronceverte Baptist Church is located at 437 W. Main Street. If you have any questions please call 304-647-4067 – if no answer leave a message and someone will return your call.