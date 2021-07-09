Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

M1 chip’s power efficiency made Apple doubt its battery indicators

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple introduced the M1 chip in 2020 as part of Macs’ transition from Intel processor to custom-built Apple Silicon. At the time of launch, the company flaunted that its system on chip (SoC) delivers up to 3.5 times faster CPU performance with 2 times longer battery life than Intel Macs. Tom Guide put Apple’s chip to test and found that the chip’s performance and battery life are incredibly close to the company’s claims. For, such “stellar performance and record-breaking battery life”, the M1 chip is the publisher’s breakthrough technology of 2021.

www.ithinkdiff.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Macbook Air#Chip In#Intel Macs#Ipad Pro#Macbook Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 14.6 is draining people's iPhone batteries. Here's an easy fix

IOS 14.6 was released in late May, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users have been reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Radical New iPhone Suddenly Takes Shape

Revelations about Apple’s new iPhone 13 range have been controversial (to say the least). But for those of you now tempted to wait another year, the exciting news is Apple is working on a far more radical iPhone. In a new report, historically accurate site The Elec (via MacRumors) reports...
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

iPhone 12 reverse wireless charging can power up Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack

Apple surprised us Tuesday by simply putting its latest iPhone accessory on sale. The $99 MagSafe Battery Pack isn’t the first power cell we’ve seen that uses Apple’s new magnetic system to connect with the iPhone 12 family (Anker offers a 5,000mAh pack with slower 5W charging for $45.99), but it is the first one from Apple and can charge at up to 15W while it’s plugged in.
Computersxda-developers

Apple Mac Mini with M1 chip is back on sale for $600 ($100 off)

Apple’s new Macs are some of the best desktop and laptop PCs you can buy right now, thanks to the excellent performance of the company’s M1 System-on-a-Chip designs. The Mac Mini was one of the first Macs to switch from Intel to M1 last year, and now the entry-level model is once again on sale for $600. That’s $100 off the original MSRP and $59 below the usual price, matching the previous sale we covered in May.
ComputersApple Insider

First M1 battery tests lasted so long, Apple thought indicator was buggy

Apple marketing vice president says that staff suspected a bug in macOS when the battery indicator results came in from the first M1 Apple Silicon Mac. The Apple executive says that, to the amusement of engineers, staffers didn't believe the first battery life results from the M1 processor. "When we...
ElectronicsEngadget

Intel and Apple may be first to use TSMC's 3-nanometer chips

Apple and Intel are reportedly testing chip designs with TSMC's 3-nanometer process and could be first to market with the technology, according to Nikkei. Intel may be planning to use the chips in next-gen notebooks and data centers, while Apple could be first to market with a 3-nanometer processor in future iPad models. Taiwan-based TSMC will reportedly start manufacturing processors for both companies as early as next year.
ElectronicsPCWorld

Apple's ultra-fast M1 iPad Pro is already $50 off

Today you can get the “supercharged” 11-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip for a less supercharged price. Amazon is selling Apple’s newest 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro for $749. That’s $50 off Apple’s usual price, a mere month or so after its debut. We haven’t reviewed the 11-inch iPad Pro,...
Computersmobilesyrup.com

Early M1 battery tests were so good Apple thought they were a glitch

Though my early time with Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro was frustrating due to several minor compatibility issues, the last few months have brought several improvements. Right from the start, however, one of the first things I noticed about the M1 MacBook Pro Apple sent me to review is that it features the best battery life I’ve encountered in years in a laptop. It’s lasted more than a full work day and still managed to have a little bit of battery life left.
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 Mac mini, tons of Dell devices and more are on sale today

We keep looking for some of the best deals available on the market, and now we have stumbled upon the latest M1-powered Mac mini that’s currently getting a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, which means you can grab one for $600. Now, if you want twice as much storage space, you will find yourself paying $829, as it’s currently getting an 8 percent discount, which translates to $70 off.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Qualcomm says it’s ready to compete with Apple’s M1 chips

Qualcomm, best known for designing chips inside many Android devices, is setting its sights on a different market: Laptops. In his first interview since becoming president and CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon says he believes that Qualcomm can have the best laptop chip on the market. And there’s no one better to design that chip than a team of architects who have worked on chips at Apple.
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Apple’s iPad likely be the first powered by 3-nm chip

Apple has emerged the first adopter of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)’s next-generation 3-nanometer (3-nm) chip production technology ahead of its deployment as early as next year, Nikkei Asia reports, citing “several sources briefed on the matter.”. Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li for Nikkei Asia:. Nanometer refers to the width...
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more accessories are on sale

We start today’s deals with some of the most powerful laptops in the market. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip are getting up to $199 savings, depending on the variant you go for. First up, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM can be yours for $1,300 after receiving a 13 percent discount, which translates to $199 savings on any of its two different color options. Now, if 256GB storage is more than enough for you, you can grab yours for $1,100 after the same $199 discount.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Qualcomm Wants To Design Its Own Alternative To Apple’s M1

While the chipsets we’ve seen in our smartphones have advanced by quite a bit, what’s been rather exciting in the past year or so has been Apple’s M1 chipset, or the Apple Silicon. This is because with Apple’s reach, they have a good chance of making ARM-based chipsets a mainstream thing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy