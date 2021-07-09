M1 chip’s power efficiency made Apple doubt its battery indicators

We keep looking for some of the best deals available on the market, and now we have stumbled upon the latest M1-powered Mac mini that’s currently getting a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, which means you can grab one for $600. Now, if you want twice as much storage space, you will find yourself paying $829, as it’s currently getting an 8 percent discount, which translates to $70 off.