M1 chip’s power efficiency made Apple doubt its battery indicators
Apple introduced the M1 chip in 2020 as part of Macs’ transition from Intel processor to custom-built Apple Silicon. At the time of launch, the company flaunted that its system on chip (SoC) delivers up to 3.5 times faster CPU performance with 2 times longer battery life than Intel Macs. Tom Guide put Apple’s chip to test and found that the chip’s performance and battery life are incredibly close to the company’s claims. For, such “stellar performance and record-breaking battery life”, the M1 chip is the publisher’s breakthrough technology of 2021.www.ithinkdiff.com
